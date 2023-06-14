Childress: “I’m here to serve”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Rob Childress, he wants to help Nebraska baseball win, no matter his role. Childress has served as the Huskers’ pitching coach, associate head coach, and Director of Player Development. Childress was recently named the Huskers’ new pitching coach, a position he held from 1998-2005.

“I’m here to serve,” Childress said. “That’s what I came here for two years ago and that’s not going to change.” Childress, most recently, was the Huskers’ Director of Player Development, which was an internal role where he worked with Nebraska’s players in an off-field capacity.

“I just get the opportunity to do a little more with on the field in terms of coaching our players,” Childress said. “I get to be in the bullpen with them.”

Childress replaces Jeff Christy, who had a mutual parting with the program earlier this month. Nebraska’s pitching staff battled inconsistency during the 2023 season. The Huskers utilized multiple pitchers in the 3rd weekend rotation spot, while finishing the year with a 4.64 ERA.

“We’ve gotta grow the depth,” Childress said. “We will have an identity of toughness and our goal (is) being a pitching staff that leads the conference in fewest amount of walks per 9 innings.”

The veteran coach says he looks forward to recruiting again. Childress says he plans to pursue the best in-state players and build the roster inside-out, citing Tom Osborne’s model from Nebraska’s historic football program.

