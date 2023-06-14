CWS 2023: Travel tips for getting to Charles Schwab stadium

Omaha ready to welcome College World Series fans
For most, the bigger headache at the College World Series isn't getting tickets -- it's simply getting downtown to see the games.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While eight teams are now making their way to the College World Series, people who want to watch the event should be planning their own routes to the venue.

The good news? There are a few transportation options here in Omaha to help with that.

Metro, the city’s transit system, is bringing back its stadium circulator this year. It’s a bus that will get you directly to the stadium from other areas across downtown.

“A nice metro bus that you can hop on for just 25 cents that will take you from the stadium all the way around the Old Market and back,” senior communications and community relations manager Nicole Ebat said. “It hits a bunch of different Old Market and downtown destinations, it’ll get you to the stadium and it’ll get you there every 10 minutes.”

She said it’s simple: Just find one of the stops, pay your fare, and take it to wherever you want to go.

That’s not all. Metro said this year, its ORBT buses will be operating even later, and that that’ll help people avoid parking and traffic even more. The last trip for the ORBT won’t leave downtown until at least an hour after the final game of the night ends.

Ebat said parking downtown during CWS can cost a lot.

“It’s actually just a total pain,” she said. “It’s not fun to sit there in traffic, it’s not fun to have to move your car, it’s not fun to have to worry about when your meter expires.

Metro also has a route that runs from Westroads Mall to a stop that’s a short distance from the stadium.

For those who don’t mind a little exercise, Heartland Bike Share is offering a free bicycle corral. It will be available on Mike Fahey Street between 13th and 14th Streets. There won’t be staff on-site, so you’ll still want to bring your own lock.

