Davenport hires outside firms to investigate partial building collapse

Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment...
Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced, the city announced Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced, the city announced Wednesday.

The city hired White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering to complete a cause and origin report that will be shared with the public “when deemed appropriate,” city officials said in a statement.

A report could start to answer questions about the May 28 partial collapse, including why residents remained in the 116-year-old brick, steel, and concrete building despite the many warnings over many months about its integrity.

Structural engineers, masons, city inspectors, and tenants all had concerns, city documents show.

One tenant noticed in April that the wall was bowing, the window frame was pulling away from the wall and the floor was uneven. Shauna Dixon messaged her leasing agent questioning if the wall was safe.

“Just asking because the floor and wall is really soft. I don’t want to fall out the side of the building one day,” she wrote.

Unsatisfied with the responses, Dixon got management to move her to another apartment building across the street. Weeks later, the bowed wall collapsed.

Several lawsuits have been filed accusing the city and building owner Andrew Wold, among others, of neglecting residents’ safety.

Wold pleaded guilty Monday to a civil infraction asserting that Wold didn’t maintain safe conditions at the building, according to court documents. It carried a $300 fine plus $95 in court costs.

Also Monday, crews started to dismantle the remaining structure, prompting residents to seek to halt the demolition to preserve evidence for lawsuits.

By Wednesday, much of the building was dismantled. But completely clearing the site could take several weeks because of the risk to nearby buildings from hazardous materials like asbestos. At least one nearby building, the one Dixon moved to, was completely vacated because of those risks.

The city has also said it is investigating visits by fire and inspection officials to the building the day before the partial collapse. Fire officials visited in response to a 911 call detailing a contractor’s concern about the structure’s integrity.

City inspectors followed up later that day and determined there were no “observable signs of difficulty or bowing in the external shoring,” according to a city statement.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
On Monday, Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters across the state staged a walkout in protest of...
Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters stage walkout
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
Itsamar Ramirez
Lincoln woman arrested on 10 charges after many pursuits, sheriff’s office says
McDonald’s reported a man came into their restaurant and argued with an employee over pickles....
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man upset about pickles argues with McDonald’s employee, spits and leaves

Latest News

About 900 property owners have already filed protests at the County Clerk’s office this year,...
Property valuations rise, protests rising too
Rob Childress talks with reporters after being hired as Nebraska's pitching coach.
Childress: “I’m here to serve”
Childress: “I’m here to serve”
Property values rise by 10-30 percent
Highway 2 is 11 miles long, designed to reduce congestion on what is now Nebraska Parkway...
Lincoln South Beltway wins regional award in 2023 America’s Transportation Awards Competition