Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man upset about pickles argues with McDonald’s employee, spits and leaves

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators need help identifying a man they say argued with a McDonald’s employee, then spit on their face and left.

It happened May 28th at the McDonald’s off 27th and Vine Streets.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man in surveillance video was upset about pickles. He reportedly wanted an entire cup of pickles but the employee explained they can only sell pickles in sets of five and he would have to pay for them.

Investigators said at one point while he was paying for his extra pickles, the man got upset and threw a sandwich he had already received.

The cashier tried calming the man down but investigators said he started using derogatory comments towards her and as she tried making sure he left the store, he spit on her face.

Vandalism at home

On June 6th, a homeowner near 32nd and Holdrege Streets went to check on the house when he found a glass panel on the back sliding door was broken.

According to investigators, the homeowner didn’t think anyone had gotten inside the home but he did notice some items had been taken from his yard.

Investigators said the homeowner reviewed his security camera and spotted a suspect throwing a brick through the glass window and trying to get inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

