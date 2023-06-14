Lincoln South Beltway wins regional award in 2023 America’s Transportation Awards Competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation recently won a regional award for the Lincoln South Beltway project that connects U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 2.

NDOT was awarded first place in the “Best Use of Technology & Innovation Large Project” category in the 2023 America’s Transportation Awards competition, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The $352 million, 11-mile long Lincoln South Beltway project which connects U.S. Highway 77 (US-77) and Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) is one of the most complex projects NDOT has undertaken in state history, according to NDOT.

Highway 2 is 11 miles long, designed to reduce congestion on what is now Nebraska Parkway through Lincoln.

Historic legislation to fund key infrastructure projects in the state and legislation to authorize the state to create additional industry innovations, including innovative financing were key components in helping complete the South Lincoln Beltway.

Every year the America’s Transportation Awards competition showcase projects created by state departments of transportation to touch on the importance of transportation.

In 2023, 36 state transportation departments participated in the competition, with 81 nominated projects in one of three categories. The other two categories are “Quality of Life/Community Development” and “Operations Excellence.”

Since NDOT won first place, the Lincoln South Beltway project will be considered for inclusion into the national competition’s “Top 12″ which will be publicly announced in early September. These 12 projects will compete for two top prizes - the Grand Prize and People’s Choice Awards, which will be announced at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in Indianapolis in November, NDOT said.

