M’s Pub wins $3 million settlement seven years after Old Market explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A verdict in a long-running lawsuit was handed down Wednesday, seven years after a devastating fire in the Old Market.

The explosion in January 2016 took place under M’s Pub. The homes above were destroyed, along with a clothing store next door.

Last year after a trial, a Douglas County District Court judge found Metropolitan Utilities District responsible, along with the digging crew of North Central Services, a fiber-optic installation company.

Wednesday afternoon, the judge decided there was $3 million in damages. So with MUD blamed for 50% of the fire, the utility company is on the hook for $1.5 million to M’s Pub.

The Old Market fire in January 2016 started with an explosion. Minutes before that, a number of people inside M’s Pub smelled gas and so did those who lived above the restaurant.

Firefighters have said they could have stopped the fire if not for the constant fuel source. The gas kept pouring into the basement of the historic building.

At trial, the state fire marshal testified that MUD did not adequately mark the natural gas line on the sidewalk where digging was to occur. It then took 90 minutes after the fire began before MUD crews shut off the gas line.

M’s Pub attorney Tom White told 6 News that they’re “very pleased to finally have this matter resolved.”

A spokesperson from MUD said, “The District is reviewing the order and evaluating next steps.”

