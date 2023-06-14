NDOT impersonation scam targets Nebraska man

One Nebraska man is now a victim of a scammer who was claiming to be from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Detecting the difference between a real call and a scam call can be difficult sometimes, especially when the scammer knows personal information.

Roger Brown, a Nebraska man, is now a victim of a scammer who was claiming to be from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Brown, who had a DOT number because he worked for a construction company, said the scammer knew his DOT number, a number assigned to certain vehicles to track their safety records in cases of an audit, safety investigation or crash.

According to Brown, the scammer called claiming he owed money because of a violation on his DOT number.

”They knew my business name, phone number, and address and so I thought it sounds legit so far and so she took my information,” Brown said.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation was concerned about this and said, “Nebraska DOT will never call you to collect fees of any kind.” They said fee collections are only done online through a portal or via letter, never by phone.

NDOT said if anyone receives a scam call similar to this incident, write down the phone number or ask for a number to call them back and cross compare it to the applicable DOT office they state they’re calling on behalf of, via their website.

Additionally, people can fill out a Contact Us form on the NDOT website or by calling at (402) 471-4567 to let them know of the incident. Always report the scam number to the police.

