Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy tests local lakes due to toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of your summer plans may be disrupted because of a harmful plant at some Nebraska lakes. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic blue-green algae.

At Holmes Lake, people were fishing, boating, and enjoying the sunshine on Tuesday. But at three other Nebraska lakes, something is keeping people from enjoying the water: toxic blue-green algae.

“Warm water stimulates algal production as well as the nutrients in the water,” said Dave Schumacher, Monitoring Section Supervisor at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. “Can’t really maintain or change the weather, but one thing we can improve on is trying to maintain the amount of nutrients that enter a reservoir such as this.”

Maskenthine Reservoir, Iron Horse Trail Lake, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake tested above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of microcystin, the bacteria in toxic blue-green algae that can cause liver damage in humans.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing algae for microcystin at Bluestem Lake this week, which was placed on a health alert last week.

Some ways that experts can tell if a bloom is blue-green algae is if it looks like green paint has spilled across the surface of the water. It can also be swiped away a little. When the cells die, the algae changes to a turquoise color.

People don’t typically die from the toxins, but pets are more at risk. Pet owners at Holmes try to keep their furry friends out of the water for this reason.

“He loves it so much, he’d jump in there, and he might get sick from whatever might be in there,” said Ann Maloney, Pet Owner.

During health alerts, any activity where you come into contact with water or are at risk of drinking it is banned, like swimming and water skiing, but fishing is still allowed.

“Just trying to seize the day,” said Scott Hula, father fishing at Holmes Lake. “Catch some blue gill out here. And we don’t want a beautiful day to go to waste.”

“We just usually just try to whip it as hard as we can and hope for the best,” said Ben Hula, son fishing at Holmes Lake.

