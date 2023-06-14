Portion of North 70th Street to temporarily close Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of North 70th Street from Adams to Fremont Streets will be closing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday for utility work.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities recommends drivers to detour to Adams Street to North 56th Street to Fremont Street.

Digital signs will be in the area to alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

