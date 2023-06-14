Rose Cottage excels in comfort and hospitality

WAYNE, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for a get-a-way in northeast Nebraska, a Wayne bed and breakfast might be just the place for you to hang your hat for the night.

We paid a visit to Elizabeth King, who is the owner of Rose Cottage. The business is located just across the street from Wayne State College. “We were delighted when this home came on the market,” King said. “This is a 1927 Arts and Crafts-style home, and we wanted to bring it back to that era. Our goal is to welcome people, and to take them back in time. We have a lot of original architectural features, from the fireplace, to the oak doors, to the oak floors. The fun thing is, I lived in this house 40 years ago as a Chi Omega. This is my old sorority house. We had been looking for some time for a place where we could move to here in Wayne. Without a shadow of a doubt, this is where we were supposed to be, in the old Chi Omega house.”

People will experience plenty of attention to detail at Rose Cottage. “We hope they feel at home, that is our number one goal,” King said. “We want to provide a step above for service and hospitality. We provide homemade goodies, a welcoming atmosphere, a great breakfast, and the whole rose theme. When you walk in, a lot of times we will have the rose candles burning. You’ll always see lots of roses around. We’ll have soft 1920′s jazz playing in the background. Warm and welcoming is our goal.”

The bedrooms offer different looks, and are named after King’s three daughters. “We have a room that has two full-sized beds,” King said. “That is the Anna Victoria. Down the hall we have the Rachel Elizabeth. It has a queen-sized bed and an antique fainting couch. At our last, but certainly not least, is the most requested room. It’s the Ulla Emily, which is named for our foreign exchange student. It has a queen-sized bed and a sitting area. We have found the guests so enjoy that area.”

If you’d like to find out more about Rose Cottage you can look up the business on Facebook. “We are also members of the Nebraska Association of Bed and Breakfasts and Unique Lodging,” King said. “The nice thing about that is we have to be licensed, inspected and approved. If I’m a guest and I’m looking for somewhere to stay, I think that would be a real plus to know that you are not only staying in someplace welcoming, but safe.”

