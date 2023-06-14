Senator Day represents Nebraska at White House State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Senator Jen Day was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday representing Nebraska at the White House State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights.

The event, which is hosted by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, encourages state senators from across the United States to engage in conversations about policy agendas, democracy and reproductive rights.

“I’m excited to be here exchanging ideas and strategies with other lawmakers on how to protect reproductive rights,” Day said. “One year after the Dobbs decision, we are at a critical point in history and we have to be steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of Nebraskans.”

Senator Day of District 49 represents north-central Sarpy county, including Chalco, western Papillion and La Vista.

This year the Nebraska Legislature drew national attention over conversations about reproductive rights and gender affirming care. On May 19, Legislative Bill 574, which bans abortions at 12 weeks and restricts gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska, passed its final vote, 33-15.

