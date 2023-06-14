Thursday Forecast: Continuing to warm...with a late-day chance for a ‘storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures...and to a lesser extent dew points...expected to rise for Thursday, but a cold front approaching Thursday night promises some changes for late-week and into the weekend...

5-Day Outlook (KOLN)

The pleasant early-summer weather of the past few days will turn a bit warmer and slightly more humid on your Thursday. Most of the daytime hours will be dry with afternoon highs heading for the mid 80s-to-low 90s and a south breeze of 5 to 15 mph. A cold front will be sliding into far western Nebraska by late-afternoon...and this will allow for some shower-and-thunderstorm development...mainly in the western-half of the state initially...eventually pushing into central Nebraska later Thursday night...and perhaps into eastern Nebraska after midnight if ‘storms can maintain their momentum. Shower-and-thunderstorm chances will remain in the local forecast for Friday...Friday night...and Saturday as this slow-moving front shuffles east. The latest model runs even have a small chance of moisture “lingering” into Father’s Day Sunday. Wash-outs not expected on any given day...but “periods” of ‘storms are a good bet on Friday and Saturday.

Skycast - 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Friday (KOLN)

The frontal boundary is a strong one...but the lack of upper-level dynamics “should” keep any severe weather threat isolated in nature. This could turn out to be another situation where the “potential” for heavy rain may outweigh the severe thunderstorm threat...but stay tuned as we update the possibility for severe weather going forward.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Rainfall Potential Through Saturday - EURO (KOLN)

Rainfall Potential Through Saturday - GFS (KOLN)

Lows tonight will fall into the lower 50s-to-lower 60s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will range from the mid 80s-to-low 90s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will range from the 60s in far western Nebraska behind the cold front...to the mid 80s-to-low 90s in eastern Nebraska still ahead of the front.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

High temperatures for the rest of the weekend and Juneteenth Monday look like this...

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook makes note of the increasing shower-and-thunderstorm chance late this week and into the weekend...with seasonably warm conditions as we head towards “Astronomical” summer next Wednesday...including some additional small rain chances.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

