U.S.S. Nebraska submarine crew visits the state

Six members of the U.S.S. Nebraska submarine crew are touring the state this week.
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S.S. Nebraska submarine represents the state in the Navy. This week, six members of the crew are visiting the state for a week of festivities.

The week offers a chance for the members of the crew to unwind while also connecting with the state.

Despite representing Nebraska, many of the crew members have never actually visited the state. This week allows them to build that connection while creating ties in community.

“This week is about us building ties and camaraderie with our namesake, the state of Nebraska,” Lieutenant Noah Richwine, the Quality Assurance Officer on the vessel, said. “Just getting to meet the great people in Nebraska, and really build these ties while we’re here.”

Throughout the week, the crew will makes stops across the state. They’ll attend NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte, visit the United States Strategic Command in Bellevue and head to Omaha for the College World Series. Next week, they’ll return back to their base.

