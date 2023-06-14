Warming trend continues Wednesday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine and warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday across Nebraska. A few clouds may dot the skies this afternoon. Even warmer temperatures expected on Thursday. There will be a chance late on Thursday for a few thunderstorms, especially in western and central Nebraska. A better chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Mostly sunny and warmer across Nebraska with highs mainly in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures Wednesday.
Warmer temperatures Wednesday.(KOLN)

Mostly clear and mild Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures overnight.
Mild temperatures overnight.(KOLN)

Mostly sunny and hot on Thursday in eastern Nebraska. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the day. South breeze 10 to 15 mph. The better chance of thunderstorms will be Thursday night into Friday morning.

On the hot side for central and eastern Nebraska.
On the hot side for central and eastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Cooler temperatures on Friday and Saturday with the best chance of rain in the Lincoln area.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend with the best chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
Cooler temperatures for the weekend with the best chance of rain Friday and Saturday.(KOLN)

