YMCA Strong Kids Team Triathlon kicks off

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the next six weeks, the YMCA Lincoln is holding it’s annual Team Triathlon.

The 2023 Strong Kids Team Triathlon is open to all ages and abilities and is a part of an ongoing effort to bring down financial barriers and allow kids to participate in youth sports and memberships.

“We’re able to support children and families to be able to participate and be involved in programs and have memberships,” Chris Klingenberg, Sr. Director YMCA Lincoln said. “It takes away some of the barriers if they just couldn’t be able to do those activities because of financial reasons.”

The triathlon has options of completing it recreationally, competitively or individually. It’s also open to non-members and teams can have athletes from anywhere in the country since miles are logged virtually.

It started at the Northeast YMCA 15 years ago, and expanded to the rest of Lincolns YMCA’s.

“A group of volunteers and I had an idea of how do we get people to be active and involved when they’re donating and be apart of it,” Klingenberg said “I’ve seen it grow from just a few people to teams across the city to even some overseas.”

Registration is still open and is $30. The triathlon runs until July 23.

