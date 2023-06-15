Beason, Rodriguez named captains for 2023 Nebraska Volleyball Season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason will serve as captains for Nebraska’s 2023 volleyball season. The two were selected to lead the team by their peers during the Huskers’ international trip to Brazil this summer.

Rodriguez and Beason were informed while traveling back from the 17-day trip. Beason recalls the pilot of the Huskers’ return flight approaching her and Rodriguez. He said “From one captain to another, congratulations,” Beason remembered.

Nebraska head coach John Cook said he invited any player to announce her candidacy to be a team captain. Every player on the roster indicated she wanted to pursue the opportunity. After a series of team discussions while in Brazil, the Huskers narrowed the captain candidates to six. Rodriguez and Beason were two that Cook said stood out among the group.

Rodriguez, a junior libero, was a team captain in 2022. Beason receives the honor after arriving in Lincoln six months ago. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter transferred to Nebraska after two seasons at Florida. Beason was an All-SEC performer with the Gators.

Nebraska’s season begins on August 25th at the Devaney Center against Utah State.

