Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House on Thursday to highlight his administration’s push to end so-called junk fees that surprise consumers.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House on Thursday to highlight his administration’s push to end so-called junk fees that surprise consumers.

Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. Biden, at Thursday’s event, was set to announce actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise fees.

The consumer advocacy push is part of the Democratic president’s pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid that government can help improve their lives in big and small ways.

At the White House, Live Nation, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, is announcing that it will provide customers with upfront all-in pricing — meaning the actual purchase price including service charges and any other fees — for its owned venues by September and that Ticketmaster will give consumers the option to view all-in pricing up front for other venues on the live-entertainment tickets platform. SeatGeek, based in New York, will also unveil features to make it easier to browse for tickets with the true cost displayed.

Airbnb, based in San Francisco, rolled out its all-in pricing tool in December, after Biden first called on companies to stop hiding fees.

“President Biden has been working to lower costs for hardworking families by bringing down inflation, capping insulin prices for seniors, and eliminating hidden junk fees,” National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said in a statement. “More companies are heeding the President’s call so that Americans know what they’re paying for up front and can save money as a result.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
McDonald’s reported a man came into their restaurant and argued with an employee over pickles....
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man upset about pickles argues with McDonald’s employee, spits and leaves
Itsamar Ramirez
Lincoln woman arrested on 10 charges after many pursuits, sheriff’s office says
10/11 NOW
WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Latest News

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami....
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces GOP presidential bid days after Trump’s indictment
Dramatic video shows the moment a bolt of lightning fired down from the sky and struck Eric...
‘It was like a bomb’: Man revived after being struck by lightning
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
A dog was caught on camera fending off a young black bear in his family's front yard in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog chases away bear in family’s front yard