CWS 2023: Downtown Omaha mural celebrates baseball

The artist was commissioned to create the mural to add to the energy in the area — with the new Steelhouse music venue and newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you’re headed down to the stadium, you might encounter a new — and big — piece of art in downtown Omaha.

There’s a mural at 12th Street and Capitol Avenue — it’s on the side of the parking garage there.

National Indemnity Co. and Berkshire Hathaway Homestate are behind this. They commissioned artist Kelsey Montague to create it as a way to add to the energy in the area as people attend performances at the new Steelhouse Omaha music venue and newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.

CWS INFO: What you need to know

“NICO and BHHC wanted to, even if in a small way, join the downtown revitalization and contribute to the community by providing a spot to stop and stand in the space and interact with the art.  It is our hope that residents and visitors alike enjoy this mural,” said Janelle Kay, director of corporate operations.

If you happen by the mural and inspiration strikes you, you can join the conversation on social media by using hashtags #WhatLiftsYou and #BatterUpOmaha on any images you post with the artwork.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

