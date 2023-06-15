CWS 2023: Expect parking to be pricey

Omaha street parking is in special-event mode
2023 College World Series
2023 College World Series(College World Series)
By John Chapman and Brent Weber
Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All of the activities around Charles Schwab Field are free, but if you use metered parking around the stadium it will cost you.

College World Series Fan Fest activities begin Thursday. Many metered spots around the ball field were empty this morning.

Omaha street parking is in special-event mode. Even though this is nothing new, some fans who wanted to just stop and shop were shocked at the $30 all-day fee.

CWS 2023 COVERAGE
Follow 6 News at the College World Series

From schedules and preparations to city attractions to food and Fan Fest — and yes, the games! Find all of our CWS 2023 coverage right here.

2023 College World Series

“Ridiculous. $30 — you should be able to pay by the hour, I would think. ... Question how long you gonna be here, maybe an hour — just going to shop get a couple of T-shirts.”

Looking elsewhere could pay off.

CWS 2023 INFORMATION
Parking & transportation
Tips on getting around
Things to do nearby
Download the official CWS app

The city has some competition: Just across the street from some of the metered parking is a lot that’s charging $10 less than the city fee.

“It’s too much money. I’m not going to pay it. Either we’re just going to get in our car and go park around see if we can find another spot; or I’ll go in and see what I can find and he’ll drive around.”

For most, the bigger headache at the College World Series isn't getting tickets -- it's simply getting downtown to see the games.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar commits to Huskers
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood
Lincoln Police investigating a fatal shooting in an alley on Sept. 25, 2022.
Murder charge in deadly downtown Lincoln shooting to be dismissed

Latest News

Fans missing CWS experience
Following the news out of California, where the governor signed a law defying the NCAA,...
Nebraska coaches Frost, Cook on paying college athletes
A pitch is thrown for a batter during an impromptu ball game at the Infield at the Zoo,...
CWS 2019: Rosenblatt Stadium memories still linger
CWS 2019: What not to bring
CWS 2019: Clear-bag policy, extra security at TD Ameritrade Park