Find food and music all summer long at Lincoln’s Telegraph District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Telegraph District in Lincoln is full of food and entertainment on Wednesday evenings this summer.

The Hub Café offers a farmer’s market from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday this summer. The market offers produce and goods from local vendors, live music, food and drinks. The Hub began the weekly event the summer of the pandemic when a local vendor reached out to the business to see if they could set up shop at the café as a place for locals to pick up produce. That initial idea spawned the weekly farmer’s market, which now continues in it’s fourth year. The final farmer’s market of the year will be September 20.

The Mill at Telegraph is in their second week of holding its “Live @ Telegraph Summer Concert Series.” The weekly concert series is celebrating it’s fifth anniversary this year. The lineup consists of local acts with the series ending on August 9. Admission to the concert is free.

Learn More Telegraph District Located on the eastern edge of downtown Lincoln The Mill at Telegraph Concert Series Wednesday evening concert series on the patio at The Mill Coffee Telegraph Hub Farmers Market Farmers Market every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Hub and Soul Concert series and local food trucks on the last Friday night in June, July, August and September from 6-9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.