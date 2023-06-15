Find food and music all summer long at Lincoln’s Telegraph District

Wednesday evenings in Lincoln stay busy with a farmer's market and a summer concert series.
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Telegraph District in Lincoln is full of food and entertainment on Wednesday evenings this summer.

The Hub Café offers a farmer’s market from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday this summer. The market offers produce and goods from local vendors, live music, food and drinks. The Hub began the weekly event the summer of the pandemic when a local vendor reached out to the business to see if they could set up shop at the café as a place for locals to pick up produce. That initial idea spawned the weekly farmer’s market, which now continues in it’s fourth year. The final farmer’s market of the year will be September 20.

The Mill at Telegraph is in their second week of holding its “Live @ Telegraph Summer Concert Series.” The weekly concert series is celebrating it’s fifth anniversary this year. The lineup consists of local acts with the series ending on August 9. Admission to the concert is free.

Learn More
Telegraph District

Located on the eastern edge of downtown Lincoln

The Mill at Telegraph Concert Series

Wednesday evening concert series on the patio at The Mill Coffee Telegraph

Hub Farmers Market

Farmers Market every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

Hub and Soul

Concert series and local food trucks on the last Friday night in June, July, August and September from 6-9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
McDonald’s reported a man came into their restaurant and argued with an employee over pickles....
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man upset about pickles argues with McDonald’s employee, spits and leaves
Itsamar Ramirez
Lincoln woman arrested on 10 charges after many pursuits, sheriff’s office says
10/11 NOW
WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Latest News

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball Superstar commits to Huskers
GI City Council approves new technology for GIPD
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!