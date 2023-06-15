Friday Forecast: A cold front is heading our way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will mosey on through the 1011 region Friday through Saturday... bringing the chance for rain, storms and a wide range of temperatures.

Friday will be a mostly sunny to partly sunny day with the chance for scattered rain & storms building in for the afternoon and evening across the 1011 region... thanks to the cold front pushing throughout the area. No severe weather is expected at this time, however with lots of moisture at the surface, heavy rainfall may cause local flash flooding. The cold front will also cause quiet the range of temperatures across the state. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 90s! It will be coolest in the northwest and warmest in the east.

Friday Skycast- rain possible in afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for rain and storms will continue through the overnight and into Saturday morning. The scattered rain and storm chances will build in to the southwest and spread across the southern half of the state and lift northward through the night. Low temperatures will fall to the 50s and 60s.

Rain & storms will lift southwest to northeast through the night (KOLN)

Saturday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

The better chance for rain and storms will come on Saturday with the total passing of the cold front. We will start off the day with the continuation of the showers & storms moving through northeastern areas. Most of the 1011 region will get a lull in the activity until lunchtime hours. Scattered rain & thunderstorms will start to pop in eastern and western sections of the state and move eastward through the evening. No severe weather is expected at this time but due to low level moisture heavy rainfall is a possibility. Come Saturday afternoon, we’ll have much COOLER temperatures in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rain & storms possible through the day. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for rain will linger into Sunday (Father’s Day) and then we will be dry until Wednesday. Once temperatures crash into lower 80s on Sunday, a warming trend will take place and bring us back to the 90s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

