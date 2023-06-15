Hot temperatures expected Thursday

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical June temperatures are expected across Nebraska on Thursday. Warm temperatures in western Nebraska, but in parts of central and eastern Nebraska afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in northern and western Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures arrive in western Nebraska on Friday, but still quite warm in central and eastern Nebraska. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday. Cooler temperatures over the weekend.

Mainly sunny and hot in eastern Nebraska with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s Thursday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms possible in western Nebraska. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot temperatures return to central and western Nebraska.
Hot temperatures return to central and western Nebraska.(KOLN)

Partly cloudy Thursday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and western Nebraska. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

Overnight low temperatures will be closer to average.
Overnight low temperatures will be closer to average.(KOLN)

Partly sunny and cooler in western Nebraska on Friday. Still quite warm in central and eastern Nebraska. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 in central and eastern Nebraska.

Cooler in western Nebraska, still warm in central and eastern Nebraska.
Cooler in western Nebraska, still warm in central and eastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Widespread severe weather is not expected over the next three days. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southwest Nebraska on Thursday. This means a few isolated severe thunderstorms possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in southwest Nebraska Thursday. Non severe thunderstorms...
Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in southwest Nebraska Thursday. Non severe thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.(KOLN)

Cooler temperatures for the weekend. Hot temperatures return next week.

Best chance of rain in the Lincoln area will be Friday night and Saturday.
Best chance of rain in the Lincoln area will be Friday night and Saturday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
McDonald’s reported a man came into their restaurant and argued with an employee over pickles....
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man upset about pickles argues with McDonald’s employee, spits and leaves
Itsamar Ramirez
Lincoln woman arrested on 10 charges after many pursuits, sheriff’s office says
10/11 NOW
WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Latest News

KOLN Weather Forecast
Brad's Thursday First Look Forecast
5-Day Outlook
Thursday Forecast: Continuing to warm...with a late-day chance for a ‘storm
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update