Hot temperatures expected Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical June temperatures are expected across Nebraska on Thursday. Warm temperatures in western Nebraska, but in parts of central and eastern Nebraska afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in northern and western Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures arrive in western Nebraska on Friday, but still quite warm in central and eastern Nebraska. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday. Cooler temperatures over the weekend.

Mainly sunny and hot in eastern Nebraska with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s Thursday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms possible in western Nebraska. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot temperatures return to central and western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Partly cloudy Thursday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and western Nebraska. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

Overnight low temperatures will be closer to average. (KOLN)

Partly sunny and cooler in western Nebraska on Friday. Still quite warm in central and eastern Nebraska. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 in central and eastern Nebraska.

Cooler in western Nebraska, still warm in central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Widespread severe weather is not expected over the next three days. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southwest Nebraska on Thursday. This means a few isolated severe thunderstorms possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in southwest Nebraska Thursday. Non severe thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. (KOLN)

Cooler temperatures for the weekend. Hot temperatures return next week.

Best chance of rain in the Lincoln area will be Friday night and Saturday. (KOLN)

