Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a disturbance in a north Lincoln neighborhood.

Wednesday around 8:32 p.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a large fight involving 15 people near 22nd and Sheldon Streets in north Lincoln.

According to LPD, arriving officers saw an SUV leaving the area and they tried making a traffic stop.

Police claim that a man got out of the rear passenger side of the vehicle and appeared to drop a black pistol on the pavement.

LPD also claims the man picked up the pistol and ran away. Officers said they chased the man over fences and through several properties.

The man was located near a fence in the backyard of a home in the area.

Police said after identifying the 21-year-old man, they found a black Taurus 9mm handgun.

Officers said the man had a felony conviction in 2022 making him prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The 21-year-old was arrested and is facing possession of firearm by a prohibited person and obstructing a police officer charges.

