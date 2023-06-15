Pastor Tom camps out for the 6th year to advocate for people experiencing homelessness

Hy-Vee on 84th and Holdrege
Hy-Vee on 84th and Holdrege(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the past six years, Pastor Tom Barber, the executive director of the People’s City Mission, has chosen to go 24 hours without basic necessities to call attention to what people experiencing homelessness face everyday in Lincoln.

From 9 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday, Pastor Tom will once again be outside the HyVee at 84th and Holdrege for what’s become known as the “GIMME SHELTER” event. He’ll go without food, sleep or shelter, to put himself in other people’s shoes for a day.

“They talk about how hard it is to be outside without anything, trying to sleep, trying to make it,” Pastor Tom said. “Oftentimes, they may go a couple days without getting a meal of some kind so having heard these stories, I thought it might be good to do it myself,” Pastor Tom said.

There will be others keeping Pastor Tom company including PCM employees and Alpha Media staff who they have been partnering with for several years.

“This is a great thing for the homeless population,” Joe Skare, radio host for The Eagle said. “Pastor Tom always doing good work and just another way that shows how much he cares about the community and just another way that the People’s City Mission does what they can to take care of the homeless in our community.”

However, the radio station isn’t only there to help get the word out.

“Someone has to stay here to keep him awake for 24 hours so that’s part of our job too,” Skare said.

The theme of this year’s event is Hawaiian. Pastor Tom will don his iconic Hawaiian shirt and everyone in the community is invited to come out for a selfie and a chat. This year, they are accepting cases of water as a donation for people at the mission.

“We always worry for them, for dehydration and even heat stroke,” Pastor Tom said. “We try to make sure they stay hydrated and so we give them bottles of water. This will really help us if folks give us a case of water, make a big difference.”

Pastor Tom said he’s often asked if he will continue this for years to come. He says he’s going to as long as he can.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

