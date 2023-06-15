Property valuations rise, protests rising too

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a re-evaluation year for properties in Lancaster County and that means more people are filing protests against assessments.

About 900 property owners have already filed protests at the County Clerk’s Office this year, and many values in Lancaster County increased anywhere from 10 percent to 30 percent.

The County Clerk’s Office said the number of protests they had around this time last year was 115. In 2021, the number of protests was around 700.

“It’s higher than it was last year certainly and kind of compares to our heavier years,” Matt Hansen, the Lancaster County Clerk said.

The County Assessors Office tries to match Lancaster’s evaluations to what’s happening in the market.

“As you know this has been kind of a statewide or even national phenomenon going on,” Assessor Dan Nolte said. “We’re seeing an unprecedented growth in values.”

Nolte said protests increase when it’s a re-evaluation year.

But, for some in Lancaster County, it was a larger number than expected when those assessments came out, like Lee Christensen whose valuation has increased by 34 percent.

“It just doesn’t seem right,” Christensen said. “I don’t know how anybody who’s middle class or lower can afford the taxes. I-it’s frustrating. I mean yes, I live in a nice neighborhood. I just don’t understand.”

Christensen said he insulated his roof but didn’t do any house add-ons or remodels.

People with concerns have two more weeks to ask assessors questions or to file a protest.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.