Relay for Life happening Friday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 Relay for Life Walk is making a return this Friday evening, honoring cancer survivors and fighting for a cure.

The walk is put on by the American Cancer Society and is a time to honor everyone who has been impacted by cancer. Relay for Life fundraises for crucial programs that help in finding a cure for cancer. They also provide fundraising for patient support services such as ‘Road to Recovery’, helping transport patients to and from treatments and the ‘Hope Lodge’, a place to stay for patients and caregivers miles away from home receiving treatment.

Because of the American Cancer Society’s work, 16.9 million cancer survivors are alive today and they have decreased cancer death rates by 31 percent over the last 30 years.

“Cancer is treatable and we we see survivors and people surviving and it’s because of education and early screening,” Lisa McClung with the American Cancer Society said. “Things like that are impacted by our research and the medications we’re able to come up with and the education we’re able to provide to our community.”

Friday’s event is at Lincoln Northwest High School from 6-9:30 p.m. There will be a live band, food trucks and a classic car display. Organizers said the goal is to raise $55,000 from the Relay for Life walk through donations made there and online.

Map of Relay For Life site at Northwest High School (Relay for Life Lancaster County)

