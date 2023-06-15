Rural water woes continue as summer months highlight issues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The grass in Brian Brightman’s Lancaster County lawn is green, for now, but as long as the rain gauge stays empty the annual stress over water supply has already set in.

“You know, we live right next to Lincoln, we’re not out in the middle of nowhere,” Brightman said.

The manager of Rural Water District 1, said the supply struggles really started in 2018 when a hot weekend and a huge jump in demand compromised water supply and quality.

“There were some pretty heavy restrictions on watering,” Brightman said.

Since then, supply and demand have remained out of sync each summer.

Jordon Bang, manager of Lancaster County Rural Water District 1, said the problem ties back to the original purpose of the district, which was founded in the 1970′s.

“It was started by farmers it was for farmers, they didn’t have sprinkler systems back then,” said Jordan Bang with Rural Water District 1. “We’ve got customers that are using 150, 210, 250, upwards of 300,000 gallons a month and that is something that this district in the system just wasn’t set up to do.”

Bang said when the infrastructure was installed it was the right size at the time, but now it’s undersized for the growing demand. Between 2016 and 2020 Bang said seven subdivisions and a total of 210 new customers were added, but now no growth is allowed because of the summer-time demand.

“We are at the point where what is demanded, or what we can pump is what we have with all of our wells running and all of our booster stations running,” Bang said.

10/11 Now has learned it could be five to 10 years until new customers could be added more freely, even though the demand for homes in the area is there.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning department said demand for homes in rural Lancaster County has been consistently between 40 and 60 homes a year, both within subdivisions and independently. The number of residential permits in the area did drop from 56 in 2021 to 38 in 2022. The moratorium on meters went into effect in 2021.

The situation has even left a Lancaster County family living in a home without running water for the foreseeable future.

“I think the people moving out here and building all these houses and putting in pools and these lavish yards and everything really need to consider their water supply in the future. It’s not what it used to be. It’s, you know, our climate is changing. Our weather is changing,” Jenni Gall, the owner of the home said.

This impact on growth has people like Brightman worried.

“People that hear about this are gonna say well, I don’t want to move to that area,” Brightman said.

Roma Amundson, a district customer and county commissioner in that area, is concerned too about how this could impact growth.

“That land cannot be developed for for residential use, because there is no water available,” Amundson said. “I mean, we cannot put taps out there, there are no more, there’s no more possibility for taps until we get more water.”

There is no quick fix to getting more water. The Rural Water District has two ongoing projects to help support the current demand.

They have a new well that should be online by the end of the summer. They also have a project, funded by ARPA money, to build a new booster station, that is out for bid.

“That’s going to increase service area one and allow some of the larger demand off of these areas to be split and be split throughout the district,” Bang said.

Bang couldn’t say for sure if that will help enough to be able to add more than a few individual users, he said to see major growth they’ll need major changes.

“I think rough numbers were $50, $60 million worth of projects in order to supply that water throughout the district,” Bang said.

Bang said the district isn’t eligible for grants, and costs would need to be passed on to customers for a problem that only exists a few months out of the year because of watering lawns.

For the immediate future, the proposed solution is increasing fees after customers use more than a certain amount of water.

Right now, that limit is 70,000 gallons a month but the district is toying with the idea of lowering it, potentially significantly.

“We want to be able to sustain this system,” Bang said. “We have to make sure we don’t get into these troubles.”

Customers like Brightman said 70,000 gallons is already just enough to provide water to their homes and to carefully water.

He hopes a better plan comes in the future.

“Over the last three years has not been a plan,” Brightman said. “It’s just conserve less water, and nothing about growth or expanding.”

The district hasn’t yet voted on increasing charges after a certain level of water usage, so no rates will change for this summer.

10/11 Now will continue this series next week, speaking with UNL experts on drought and water conservation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.