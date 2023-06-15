Softball Superstar commits to Huskers

Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, will finish her college career with the Huskers
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers(Twitter: @jordybahl)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, plans to finish her college career with the Huskers.

The Papillion native announced her commitment to Nebraska early Thursday morning after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the week.

Bahl’s departure from Oklahoma sent shockwaves across the college softball landscape.

She won a pair of national championships with the Sooners, including the winningest season in NCAA history this spring.

Bahl has two years of eligibility remaining.

At Papillion-La Vista High School, Bahl won 3 state championships and was named the National Player of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

