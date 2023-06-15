Softball Superstar commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, plans to finish her college career with the Huskers.

The Papillion native announced her commitment to Nebraska early Thursday morning after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the week.

After 2 years of wonderful memories, I’m excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This state, these people, and this N are all things I’m excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of. @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/TctJwJgik3 — Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) June 15, 2023

Bahl’s departure from Oklahoma sent shockwaves across the college softball landscape.

She won a pair of national championships with the Sooners, including the winningest season in NCAA history this spring.

Bahl has two years of eligibility remaining.

At Papillion-La Vista High School, Bahl won 3 state championships and was named the National Player of the Year.

