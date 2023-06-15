Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
McDonald’s reported a man came into their restaurant and argued with an employee over pickles....
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man upset about pickles argues with McDonald’s employee, spits and leaves
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
10/11 NOW
WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage
About 900 property owners have already filed protests at the County Clerk’s office this year,...
Property valuations rise, protests rising too

Latest News

A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023,...
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials after judge agrees to sever some fraud charges