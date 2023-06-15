Three puppies rescued after being trapped in oil spill

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three puppies are now in the care of ‘Start Over Rover’ after being rescued from an oil spill in Clay County.

According to Start Over Rover’s Kelly Zubrod, they believe somebody hit an oil barrel which then cause the leak that trapped them.

One male and two female dogs were cut out from the oil and volunteers were called to help clean them up.

The heelers were taken to the veterinarian and are currently on antibiotics.

Despite being rescued, the animals are having some respiratory issues indicating possible oil ingestion.

The owners had been looking for the puppies but have now been relinquished to ‘Start Over Rover’ and will be ready for adoption once they are in better health.

