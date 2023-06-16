Father’s Day Weekend Forecast: “Cooler” with a few rounds of precip chances

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Father’s Day Weekend will start off with cooler temperatures and some shower & storm chances but warmer and drier conditions will return by Sunday.

Friday’s cold front will bring much cooler temperatures and some rain and storm chances on Saturday. We will see the chance for isolated to scattered rain & storms in the morning through the afternoon moving through the eastern half of the state. The best chance for rain will be in the first half of the day. The second half of the day will bring the chance for isolated light activity near the southeastern border and western areas but many of us will remain dry. As for our high temperatures..... much COOLER! Highs will only reach the 70s to the lower 80s, most of us in the 70s.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning.(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue for southern and eastern areas through the overnight. Otherwise, it’ll be a partly cloudy night. Low temperatures will fall below average into the 50s.

Sunday Morning Lows
Sunday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Skies will clear and temperatures will warm by the time Sunday rolls around. There could be a few lingering isolated showers or storms in the morning but after cloud cover will decrease and temperatures will warm up. Highs will be back up into the mid to upper 80s with a few isolated 90s possible.

A few early morning hours showers are possible in the eastern areas. Otherwise we are looking...
A few early morning hours showers are possible in the eastern areas. Otherwise we are looking at a mostly to partly sunny day.(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Monday will bring another round of sunshine and sizzling hot temperatures with muggy conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s for most.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar commits to Huskers
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood
Lincoln Police investigating a fatal shooting in an alley on Sept. 25, 2022.
Murder charge in deadly downtown Lincoln shooting to be dismissed

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
Cooler temperatures in western Nebraska.
Friday Forecast: A cold front is heading our way...
Friday Afternoon Forecast
KOLN Weather Forecast