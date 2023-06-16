Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in Lincoln, including a few highlighted in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln.

Flatwater Shakespeare Company Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

This comedy, written by William Shakespeare, consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue. This event is at Wyuka Stables.

Friday through Sunday 7 p.m.; Adults: $20, Seniors (65+): $18, Students: $16, Youth (under 10): $5

More info: HERE

Blues, Brews, & Barbecue

You don’t want to miss the ,st Annual Blues, Brews, & Barbecue event! These two days will be jam packed with live blues music, local food trucks, delicious BBQ meal deals, free samples of adult drinks (must be 21+ and have a valid ID; please drink responsibly!) and food samples. There will be a motorcycle show ‘n shine, a car show ‘n shine and more! This event is at Williamsburg Hy-Vee.

Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lincoln Arts Festival

Lincoln Arts Festival brings together artists, art organizations and art enthusiasts in an inclusive, accessible venue to create its annual premier event. Diverse works of art, innovative demonstrations, hands-on arts activities and an eclectic mix of live performances provide a refreshing sense of community. This event is at The Railyard.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Pet Palooza!

You have not seen a palooza like this one! Come out and party with your furry, scaly and sassy friends. There will be over 40 pet loving vendors, food trucks, door prizes and more. Elvis the Pony and Friends will be there for pony rides! It’s going to be “paw”-some! This event is at Sesostris Shrine.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $5

More info: HERE

2023 Juneteenth Celebration

Let’s celebrate the day of freedom of African-Americans. This celebration will host local Black artists, Black business owners/vendors and Black-founded nonprofits along with music and opportunities for lots of family fun. Come out and support these organizations and increase knowledge about this holiday. This event is at The Railyard.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.