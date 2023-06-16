Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died

David Saxton
David Saxton(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported that David Saxton. 54, died Friday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center, where he was incarcerated.

Saxton’s sentence began on July 27, 2015. He was serving 30 years to life sentence for second-degree murder out of Lincoln County, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Court records show he was sentenced for the September 2014 murder of Lonnie Sanchez in Lincoln County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Saxton was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar commits to Huskers
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood
Lincoln Police investigating a fatal shooting in an alley on Sept. 25, 2022.
Murder charge in deadly downtown Lincoln shooting to be dismissed

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Father’s Day Weekend Forecast: “Cooler” with a few rounds of precip chances
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Inside the Story: Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Nebraska Department of Transportation releases May 2023 traffic fatality toll