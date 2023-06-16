Nebraska Department of Transportation releases May 2023 traffic fatality toll

(WBTV File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released the May 2023 traffic fatality toll on Friday.

During the month, 11 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by NDOT. These 11 fatalities occurred in 10 crashes.

Three of the nine vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, two used a seatbelt, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Eight of the fatalities were in rural locations. There were zero fatalities on the interstate, seven on other highways, and four on local roads.

One of the fatalities was driving an ATV. Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

For the Daily Count, click here.

January - MayFatalitiesFatal CrashesPercentage Change vs. 2023
20237771--
20229885+27%
20217562-3%
20207269+6%
20198775+13%
2019-2022 Average8373+8%

There were 19 fatalities in May of 2022. Only 12 of the 66 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

This report includes information available through June 15, 2023, from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division and NDOT.

For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar commits to Huskers
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood
Lincoln Police investigating a fatal shooting in an alley on Sept. 25, 2022.
Murder charge in deadly downtown Lincoln shooting to be dismissed

Latest News

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Inside the Story: Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest
Toxic blue-green algae
Health alert issued for Bluestem Lake