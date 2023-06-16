Nebraska Department of Transportation releases May 2023 traffic fatality toll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released the May 2023 traffic fatality toll on Friday.

During the month, 11 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by NDOT. These 11 fatalities occurred in 10 crashes.

Three of the nine vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, two used a seatbelt, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Eight of the fatalities were in rural locations. There were zero fatalities on the interstate, seven on other highways, and four on local roads.

One of the fatalities was driving an ATV. Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

For the Daily Count, click here.

January - May Fatalities Fatal Crashes Percentage Change vs. 2023 2023 77 71 -- 2022 98 85 +27% 2021 75 62 -3% 2020 72 69 +6% 2019 87 75 +13% 2019-2022 Average 83 73 +8%

There were 19 fatalities in May of 2022. Only 12 of the 66 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

This report includes information available through June 15, 2023, from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division and NDOT.

For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.