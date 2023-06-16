Nebraska’s May unemployment rate among lowest in the country

(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa continue their run of low unemployment.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate has fluctuated just slightly from April’s figures.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent to 1.9%; the state ties with New Hampshire and South Dakota.

“The preliminary May unemployment rate is a historical low for Nebraska,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The total nonfarm count of filled jobs is at a historical high at 1,044,702, surpassing the prior high count of filled jobs in November 2022 by 1,009.”

In neighboring Iowa, the unemployment rate held steady at 2.7% in May. The state added 6,400 jobs.

“May was yet another month where large numbers of Iowans reentered the workforce and quickly found jobs,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Across Iowa, businesses continue looking for the workers they need to help our state prosper and grow. IWD serves as a connecting point enabling workers and employers to capitalize on the opportunities available in Iowa.”

The national unemployment rate for May was 3.7%, up three-tenths of a percent from April’s 3.4%.

