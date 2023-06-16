Northeast Lincoln crash sends 3 people to the hospital

One person was transported to a Lincoln hospital following a two-vehicle crash overnight.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash in northeast Lincoln that sent three people to the hospital.

Around 11:03 p.m. on Thursday officers were dispatched to 48th and Vine Streets on a report of a collision.

According to LPD, a 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by a 19-year-old man, was southbound on 48th turning left onto Vine Street and a 2007 Buick Lucerne, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was northbound on 48th continuing through the intersection when they collided.

Police said both drivers and a 20-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Impala, were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

LPD said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

No citations have been issued yet. Police said both vehicles are totaled.

The intersection was reopened by early Friday morning.

