Northeast Lincoln crash sends one person to the hospital

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was transported to a Lincoln hospital following a two-vehicle crash overnight.

First responders were dispatched for a crash in the intersection of 48th and Vine Streets around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Lincoln Police told 10/11 NOW that three people were involved in the crash.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle by Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

LPD said injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The intersection was reopened by early Friday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

