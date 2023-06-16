Northeast Lincoln crash sends one person to the hospital
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was transported to a Lincoln hospital following a two-vehicle crash overnight.
First responders were dispatched for a crash in the intersection of 48th and Vine Streets around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Lincoln Police told 10/11 NOW that three people were involved in the crash.
One person had to be extricated from a vehicle by Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
LPD said injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The intersection was reopened by early Friday morning.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
