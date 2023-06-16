Tiny home village slated for Lincoln aims to help formerly incarcerated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many leaving the correctional system and adjusting back to day-to-day life is a struggle and one often marked with roadblocks, like securing jobs or finding somewhere to live.

Bridges to Hope, an organization that helps formerly-incarcerated people, is building 20 tiny homes for people who are done with parole or probation. The development will be called Hope Village.

The plot of land that it’s slated to be built on sits at 27th and Leighton.

10/11 Now spoke with neighbors in the area about the project. Some were not even aware it was happening.

“Well it’s the first time I’ve heard of it, but honestly think it’s a pretty good idea,” said Alli Malizzi a neighbor.

Others have concerns. A family who spoke with 10/11 Now with the help of an interpreter said they don’t want it in the area.

“They’re not with it, not with this project,” said Sabih Zaido, a neighbor. “They don’t want this to be taken over for inmates because they’re afraid honestly because they’ve got a bunch of kids.”

The project already got a unanimous vote from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission for permits and zoning changes. The Department of Urban Development sold the land to Bridges to Hope for a single dollar.

The property has been vacant for years. Bridges to Hope thought it would be the perfect location because residents would have access to the bus route and grocery stores. A police department would be down the street and people living there could utilize the Matt Talbot substance abuse therapy services.

“They start with a requirement to live in our community, and they need to be able to work,” said Dan Marvin, the director of the Department of Urban Development. “They need a leg up to get started.”

Bridges to Hope will require a monthly rent payment of $1 per square foot for homes between 250-500 square feet.

“The people we serve are like everybody else,” said Rhonda Mattingly, the director of Bridges to Hope. “They’re starting fresh, and they’re not the dangerous people that everybody envisioned.”

Mattingly was inspired to work on this project in 2017. Since then, she’s met with stakeholders, city council members, the North 27th Street Business Association and the Clinton neighborhood throughout the past few years. She’s looked at other tiny villages in Lincoln, including the Honu Homes, ran by the Mental Health Association of Nebraska.

A village council, which will consist of residents and people from surrounding neighborhoods, will help make decisions for the village. The village council will create and develop the application process for who is going to live there. Mattingly is looking into ways to let incarcerated people help build the village.

These homes are not transitional. They are permanent residences, but Mattingly said that if they have open homes, they may offer them to people experiencing homelessness.

The plans go against the “cookie cutter” style with varied designs for each house. The area will also contain a garden, a Bridges to Hope donation center and a community center.

If all stays on track, Bridges to Hope will open Hope Village in 2026.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.