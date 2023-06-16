WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast. (Source: US COAST GUARD/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) - A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.

A park visitor was visiting Ecola State Park Wednesday night when their dog fell 300 feet off a cliff to a remote section of beach.

The area can only be reached by rappelling down from the trail, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the injured pup.

A crew from Astoria Station used a rescue swimmer to retrieve the dog and airlift its owner to the parking lot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar commits to Huskers
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood
Lincoln Police investigating a fatal shooting in an alley on Sept. 25, 2022.
Murder charge in deadly downtown Lincoln shooting to be dismissed

Latest News

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
One person was sent to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine late Thursday night.
Northeast Lincoln crash sends one person to the hospital
Deadly tornado strikes Texas Panhandle
Happening this weekend in Lincoln