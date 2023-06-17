Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says one of its mainstays is back open -- with some limits.
The zoo announced Thursday that the upper level of the Lied Jungle will be open in the afternoons through Monday, June 19. The limited hours are designed to help the animals adjust to large amounts of visitors.
The lower level of the jungle is still closed. The building has been closed for roof maintenance for most of this year.
The hours for each day of operation are posted daily on the Zoo’s social media channels.
