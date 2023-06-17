Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours

The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says one of its mainstays is back open -- with some limits.

The Lied Jungle will continue to remain open from 2 - 4 p.m., upper level only, today through Monday, June 19. It’s...

Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, June 16, 2023

The zoo announced Thursday that the upper level of the Lied Jungle will be open in the afternoons through Monday, June 19. The limited hours are designed to help the animals adjust to large amounts of visitors.

The lower level of the jungle is still closed. The building has been closed for roof maintenance for most of this year.

The hours for each day of operation are posted daily on the Zoo’s social media channels.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mother of 9-year-old hit on bike files suit against deputy
Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine late Thursday...
Northeast Lincoln crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood

Latest News

Infant child okay, after being left inside hot vehicle at Beatrice restaurant
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access
Twelve new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to hit the road in service to the people of...
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 67th recruit class