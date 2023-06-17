Hickman woman helps cover the adoption fee of older cats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When it comes to adopting a new pet, sometimes the cost can make people reconsider, or maybe some people just need that extra nudge to adopt. To help with that, and until further notice, the Capital Humane Society’s Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is teaming up with a woman who has made it a mission to find older cats their forever homes.

Mary Jo Livingston is the face behind this cause. She has been doing this for four years now in loving memory of her cat, Shadow. Livingston said Shadow was the perfect companion and they did everything together, but when she lost her, she wanted to give everyone the chance to be loved by a furry friend and have that special connection she and Shadow shared.

“It’s very important to me, you know, to help animals, any, I love all animals, especially kitties,” Livingston said.

The promotion started on Wednesday and in all, there are 260 cats that need adopted at Pieloch Pet Adoption Center near 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. The adoption fee depends on the age of the cat, but ranges from $75 to $125, plus tax.

Livingston said there is a need to get older cats into forever homes so that’s why this promotion is for cats five months or older. Every cat adopted from the shelter is spayed and neutered and has their required vaccines.

Last year, Livingston covered the cost of 225 cats and she wants to continue this promotion for years to come.

