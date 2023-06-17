Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad this weekend

The three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad Friday.
The three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad Friday.(TinaMaria Fernandez)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held in Cozad this weekend.

Platte Valley Tailwinds is organizing the three-day event, with the festivities getting underway Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cozad Municipal Airport. There will be a sit-down steak dinner, and live music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and 70′s era, a cruise night, cruise night and cookout for car show participants, and a balloon glow at dusk.

The cost for the sit-down steak dinner is $25 per person. The cost for the hamburger and hotdog cookout for cruise night is yet to be determined.

The festivities continue Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Great American Kite Display, car show, airplane fly-in, beer and wine vendors, craft & retail vendors, exhibitors, food vendors, and live music, balloon glow at dusk and activities for kids of all ages.

General admission for Saturday is $8. The festivities end at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The festivities conclude on Sunday with with a balloon flight and Father’s Day champagne brunch.

The three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad Friday.
The three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad Friday.(TinaMaria Fernandez)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar commits to Huskers
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood
Lincoln Police investigating a fatal shooting in an alley on Sept. 25, 2022.
Murder charge in deadly downtown Lincoln shooting to be dismissed

Latest News

Hickman woman helps cover the adoption fee of older cats
Cat up for adoption at Pieloch
Hickman woman helps cover the adoption fee of older cats
Health alert issued for Bluestem Lake
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mother of 9-year-old hit on bike files suit against deputy