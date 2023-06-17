Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held in Cozad this weekend.

Platte Valley Tailwinds is organizing the three-day event, with the festivities getting underway Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cozad Municipal Airport. There will be a sit-down steak dinner, and live music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and 70′s era, a cruise night, cruise night and cookout for car show participants, and a balloon glow at dusk.

The cost for the sit-down steak dinner is $25 per person. The cost for the hamburger and hotdog cookout for cruise night is yet to be determined.

The festivities continue Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Great American Kite Display, car show, airplane fly-in, beer and wine vendors, craft & retail vendors, exhibitors, food vendors, and live music, balloon glow at dusk and activities for kids of all ages.

General admission for Saturday is $8. The festivities end at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The festivities conclude on Sunday with with a balloon flight and Father’s Day champagne brunch.

The three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad Friday. (TinaMaria Fernandez)

