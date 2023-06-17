Huskers land commitment from top setter in class of 2025

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball landed a commitment from Campbell Flynn on Friday. Flynn is ranked as the number one setter in the country for the class of 2025.

I am so beyond excited to announce my commitment to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have helped me throughout my journey! So excited to be a part of the husker family! GO BIG RED🌽❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/EKiw3ExF7w — Campbell Flynn (@CampbellFlynn1) June 16, 2023

Flynn’s commitment marks the third straight year that Nebraska has landed a commitment from the top setter in the country. Before Flynn, it was Bergen Reilly and Kennedi Orr.

Flynn is a star at Mercy High School in Detroit and finished this past season with 344 kills and 666 assists.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.