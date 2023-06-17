Huskers land commitment from top setter in class of 2025

Campbell Flynn commits to Nebraska
Campbell Flynn commits to Nebraska(Campbell Flynn)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball landed a commitment from Campbell Flynn on Friday. Flynn is ranked as the number one setter in the country for the class of 2025.

Flynn’s commitment marks the third straight year that Nebraska has landed a commitment from the top setter in the country. Before Flynn, it was Bergen Reilly and Kennedi Orr.

Flynn is a star at Mercy High School in Detroit and finished this past season with 344 kills and 666 assists.

