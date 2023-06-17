Lied Center says Hamilton should boost downtown economy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far, Hamilton ranks second in ticket sales at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, just below Phantom of the Opera. It was a long journey to get Hamilton from New York to Nebraska, however.

The executive director was in the room where it happened.

“I’ve actually been talking with their management since before it was a big hit,” said Bill Stephan, the executive director and chief artistic officer. “And people are so thrilled to be able to see Hamilton in their own community.”

The Broadway musical will be the longest running show in the history of the Lied Center with 16 performances in 12 days. The plot is a modern take on the founding fathers and the life of Alexander Hamilton. For the performance dates of Aug. 2-13, 20,000 tickets have been sold with 15,000 left.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is excited for Hamilton to come to the Lied Center, not just because of the music - but also because of the revenue that visitors could bring to downtown Lincoln.

Derek Feyerherm, the vice president of operations and development, calls Hamilton a “bucket list item.”

“I’ve actually seen it twice now. I’m one of those people who actually traveled to go see it,” Feyerherm said. “We’ll be interested in looking at who those buyers are for those tickets- looking at zip codes to give us a better idea of how many people are coming from out of the state.”

The Lied Center expects the show to beat the ticket sales of Phantom of the Opera, which sold around 30,000 seats. Stephan said they missed out on sales during a Husker game day for that show.

“The Lied Center’s been dreaming about having Hamilton in Lincoln since it opened on Broadway,” said Stephan said. “When lots of people come out for our Broadway shows, it shows that Lincoln is its own independent market, and we can support the biggest Broadway shows in the world.”

The executive director said Hamilton could bring about 2,000 people to downtown Lincoln each day, which means restaurants and businesses would be able to reap the benefits.

The Lied Center said 30% of their audience comes from outside of Nebraska. Hamilton will use a Nebraska crew of about 80 members, and the Lied Center anticipates it could have an impact of more than $5 million on Nebraska’s economy.

The show will run Aug. 2- 13. Hamilton fans can buy tickets online or call the Lied Center box office at (402)472-4747.

