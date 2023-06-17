NDOT announces ramp closures at West O Interchange

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 16, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that ramp closures will occur at the West O and US-77/I-80 interchange beginning Monday.

The US-77 northbound off ramp to West O and the I-80 eastbound on ramp from West O will be closed for overnight concrete pavement repair work.

The northbound off ramp and eastbound on ramp will be closed nightly beginning at 7 p.m. and will re-open at 6 a.m. the following day.

Anticipated completion is June 21, 2023.

The detour route for the closure will be identified by signing and/or portable dynamic message boards.

