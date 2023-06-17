Nebraska State Patrol graduates 67th recruit class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twelve new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to hit the road in service to the people of Nebraska. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol’s 67th Basic Recruit Class received their badges and were sworn-in today during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

“These new troopers are eager to serve, and we are excited to have them join the team,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Over the last six months, they’ve been through difficult training designed to prepare them to serve with compassion, integrity, and dedication. Camp 67 is ready to serve the public and join the NSP mission to keep Nebraska safe.”

The 12 members of Camp 67 come to NSP from communities across Nebraska, Iowa, and Texas. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

Outstanding performance in several areas of training was recognized with awards during the graduation ceremony. Recruit Brett Evans, of Omaha, received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award. Recruit Dylan Frerichs, of Houston, Texas, was honored with the O.H. Witt Academic Achievement Award as well as the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. Recruit Gabriella Ochoa, of Grand Island, was awarded the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award. Recruit Dylan Grassmyer, of Stanton, was honored with the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award.

Governor Jim Pillen provided remarks during today’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“These 12 graduates are embarking on a career path that is truly selfless,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “As citizens, we are grateful for their public service in law enforcement. The training they have undertaken is proof of their dedication to the badge they represent. We must remember to always share our appreciation for what they do to serve and protect.”

The graduates of Camp 67 are:

Name Hometown Badge Duty Station Wyatt Anderson Gothenburg, NE 128 Lexington Kak Ayaj Lincoln, NE 140 Columbus Iris Bishop Alliance, NE 148 Alliance Margarita Clouse Lexington, NE 151 Lexington Noah Coleman Creston, IA 156 Omaha Brett Evans Omaha, NE 157 Omaha Dylan Frerichs Houston, TX 158 Norfolk Dylan Grassmyer Stanton, NE 161 Norfolk Gage Hyberger Lincoln, NE 162 Hastings Hunter Lassen St. Paul, NE 180 Minden Gabriella Ochoa Grand Island, NE 182 St. Paul Seth Reighard Lincoln, NE 186 Omaha

The 68th Basic Recruit Camp for NSP is scheduled to begin training on July 5, 2023. Applications for Camp 69 are scheduled to open in the next few months with camp scheduled to begin in January 2024. Anyone interested in a rewarding career serving the people of Nebraska can get information about the hiring process, the training provided to recruits, and the benefits of becoming a trooper by visiting NebraskaTroopers.com.

