Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The White House announced a multi-state grant program this week to help bring broadband internet to rural locales across the country -- and a Heartland tribe is among the beneficiaries.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska will receive more than $36 million to deploy over 400 miles of fiber to underserved rural areas of the tribe in Nebraska and Iowa, as well as the Winnebago Tribe in both states.

The Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Nearly $1 billion in total will help bring improved internet access to Americans across 35 states and Puerto Rico. Government officials likened the effort to how the interstate system helped connect communities.

Winners of the Middle Mile grants will have five years from the time they receive their grants to complete their projects, though if circumstances warrant, they may apply for a one-year extension.

