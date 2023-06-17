Parks and Recreation invites public to Juneteenth celebrations

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Parks and Recreation Department and Clyde Malone Community Center invite the public to Juneteenth celebrations this month. The events are as follows:

  • The Clyde Malone Community Center will host an event from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 17 at Trago Park, 2100 “U” Street. The event will feature food, a vintage car show, live entertainment, bounce houses and more.
  • The “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street, will host an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, magician, live music dance, and poetry performances, classic car show, free food and raffle prizes, street dance, DJ D-Luv and more. Tournament registration deadline is Wednesday, June 21. Call 402-441-7963 for more information.

The Clyde Malone Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating unity and prosperity throughout Lincoln, Nebraska while honoring our African American heritage. For more information, visit malonecenter.org.

For more information about the “F” Street Community Center event, visit the facility Facebook page or call 402-441-7951. For more information about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

