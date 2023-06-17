A pleasant & warm Father’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 10 pm Saturday evening for counties along the Iowa border. Skies will dry and clear for Sunday & Monday, leaving lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the remainder of the long holiday weekend.

SATURDAY EVENING: A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in eastern sections of the state, therefore a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 PM Saturday evening for a few counties along the eastern border. Isolated hail of up to ping pong size possible, isolated wind gusts of 70 mph possible and a few tornadoes possible as well.

Until 10 PM Saturday evening (KOLN)

A few lingering showers are possible in far southeastern Nebraska in the early morning hours of Sunday. Other than that, we are looking at decreasing cloud cover to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon for the 1011 region. We may see a few passing clouds but overall we’ll see sunshine. High temperatures will be warmer than Saturday and you can expect average to above average temperatures. Highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Father's Day Planner (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies will persist Sunday into Monday morning. Low temperatures Monday morning will fall to the lower 60s.

Monday Morning Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday will be feeling HOT, HOT, HOT! We’ll have lots of sunshine and high temperatures hitting the lower to mid 90s! Luckily it’ll be a dry heat.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

While the long weekend will bring us near perfect conditions for pool days and outdoor activities... it’ll be very hot. Please make sure to use sunscreen and keep yourselves hydrated while outdoors.

Make sure you have that SPF at the pool or any outdoor activity! (KOLN)

The 90s are sticking around for the remainder of the next 7 days. We’ll be dry through Tuesday and then the slight chance for rain returns after mid-week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

