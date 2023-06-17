Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown

Terrytown
Terrytown(Terrytown)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Deceased male in Terrytown, (Sent by Scottsbluff Capt. Brian Wasson).

The Scottsbluff Police Department was dispatched to Michael Street in Terrytown at approximately 1:55 a.m. this morning, June 17th, 2023. The report indicated that a male was found lying on a sidewalk and appeared to be deceased.

The investigation has revealed the identity of the male, however, next of kin has not yet been contacted. Due to this, the name of the deceased is not being released.

An investigation occurred at the scene until approximately 5:00 a.m. A vehicle associated with the deceased was taken from the scene. This investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone that may have been near Country Club Road and/or Michael Street in the late hours of June 16th or the early morning hours of June 17th, that may have observed anything suspicious, is encouraged to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at (308)632-7176 or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at (308)632-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mother of 9-year-old hit on bike files suit against deputy
Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine late Thursday...
Northeast Lincoln crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest
.
Man arrested following ‘large fight’ in north Lincoln neighborhood

Latest News

Infant child okay, after being left inside hot vehicle at Beatrice restaurant
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access
Twelve new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to hit the road in service to the people of...
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 67th recruit class